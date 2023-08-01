Imran Khan and Chirag Raheja launch a new agency "Human"

The duo has formerly been Infectious' Heads of Art and Copy, respectively.
The two creative directors, Imran Khan and Chirag Raheja have launched a new agency called, Human. The agency has been conceived to create work that's good for the people and the planet at large.
The integrated agency was launched at an event on Thursday, 27th July, where it has raised the curtains off its ethos in the company of several industry stalwarts - including Infectious’ Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, and Schbang Co-founder Meherzad Karanjia, as well as well-wishers from companies like L’oreal, Meta, Mercedes Benz, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Paranjape Constructions, among others.
Commenting on the intent behind Human, the founders said, "We have always been conscientious workers. And we want to keep that part of ourselves alive, no matter what. So, we have etched that spirit into our baby's name - to always remind us what we have been here to do."
The agency aims to follow a collaborative model, where they have partnered with best-in-class talent for every brief.
"The goal right now has been to create stunning work that reflects the ethos of Human. And we believe the collaborative approach has propelled us in that direction," Raheja added.
"In an age of data and algorithms, it has been important to remember that behind every click, there has been a human heart that's been beating - that has been our holy grail," Khan stated.
Khan and Raheja have had a collective experience of over 25 years in the business, and have worked on some of the biggest brands in the past - from the Tata Group, UltraTech Cement, and Netflix, to Future Group, Inorbit Malls, and Mahindra, among numerous others. The duo has formerly been Infectious' Heads of Art and Copy, respectively. Over the years, they have garnered over 50 industry awards for their work across brands.