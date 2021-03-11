Imtiaz Ali on shooting a film on an OPPO phone

Ali says that with video consumption increasing rapidly, there is a greater inclination towards smartphone videography amongst consumers.
Filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali has partnered with smart device brand - OPPO for a short film- ‘Eyes For You’. Known for his movies like Highway, Rockstar, Jab We Met and Tamasha, Ali shot the entire film on the recently launched OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. ‘Eyes For You’ marks his ‘smartphone directorial debut’.
The film explores the special bond between Aman and Nidhi and their journey of finding happiness within themselves through the power of love. Nidhi is a visually impaired girl who practices dance therapy for the blind. Aman is a regular boy who is stuck with his daily mundane job.
From a brand campaign standpoint, the film/partnership is OPPO’s way of putting forth its smartphone camera expertise. It highlights features like Ultra Night Video and Live HDR Algorithms, AI Highlight Video, etc. The campaign targets the pool of video creators who do not have access to professional filming equipment.
Speaking on the partnership Ali says, that the perfect brand – endorser partnership is the one where the endorser can connect with the values and offerings of the brand and the product. “It was my first experience shooting a short film on a smartphone. I was more than happy to take it up. I’m happy to see the final output.”
Ali says that the move could make young filmmakers realise that they do not require pro equipment to shoot films. “With video content picking up pace, video consumption and creation are rapidly increasing and there is a greater inclination towards smartphone videography amongst consumers.”
He further mentions that combination of the video oriented features makes it easier for filmmakers to shoot a film and have minimal work in the post – production phase.