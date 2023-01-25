In a BALLSY move, Zlade Ballistic and Milind Soman initiate conversation about Manscaping in India

The video opens up with Milind expressing how, unlike him, people treat their intimate areas too harshly.
Zlade, the men’s grooming brands, has unveiled new DVC campaign featuring celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman who is also its brand ambassador. The campaign highlights the ease of grooming men’s intimate areas with Zlade Ballistic range, a dynamic assortment of below-the-belt grooming and intimate hygiene products.
Zlade has never avoided the conversation of men’s intimate grooming and hygiene, where manscaping and ballscaping are still considered a taboo. This campaign will witness Milind Soman taking the center stage, creating awareness about men’s intimate hygiene through quirky video films. The brand cleverly uses humour to draw attention towards the subject.
The video opens up with Milind expressing how, unlike him, people treat their intimate areas too harshly. He then goes on to showcase those harsh ways using a peelers, scissors, a hedge trimmer and even a blowtorch on “symbolic” fruits! The video then cuts to Milind revealing how gently he treats his intimate area. He pulls out his Zlade Ballistic trimmer to showcase the gentle and ultra-smooth Manscapping experience it provides. The video ends with a product shot of the Zlade trimmer and a voiceover saying “Zlade Ballistic trimmer for men who prefer a smooth set of balls”.
To create awareness around manscaping and men’s intimate grooming, Suraj Chaudhari, Co-CEO & Co-founder, Zlade, said, “With the awesome Milind Soman on our side, we aim to strengthen our presence in the men’s intimate grooming and hygiene segment by creating awareness around the importance of “manscaping” among its target audience in India.
Milind Soman, the veteran actor, supermodel, and a fitness enthusiast, known to speak up about disquiet issues said, “I’m delighted to be a part of this initiative. Zlade is a purpose-driven Indian brand instituting a change in the men’s grooming segment; intimate grooming in particular. With a collective insight, we wish to elucidate on societal stereotypes when it comes to pubic hair, manscaping, and intimate grooming, and spark a necessary conversation about below-the-belt grooming habits as they directly associate to hygiene, lifestyle, intimacy, and more.”
Mihir Vaidya, co-CEO & co-founder said, “With the new Zlade Ballistic range of hi-tech trimmers, we thrive to innovate and make the making below-the-belt grooming safe, hassle-free, and convenient. Our collaboration with Milind Soman will help us amplify awareness around this category as well as our products across markets. We are thrilled to have him on board.”