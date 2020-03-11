In a first, Google's new campaign stars content creators, influencers

Amit Wadhwa, president of Dentsu Impact, feels that the communication is broadly informative. Its objective seems to be to tell the consumers about how the discover feed works on the Google app. "What the celebrities do over here is, first, get your attention, and, second, bring in that little dose of humour. Personally, I didn’t find anything new coming my way through this ad, but this could very well be for a completely different set of audience, who might find it novel," he says.