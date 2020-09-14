In a new spot for its premium service, Spotify disses in-app ads

The latest film by the leading Swedish music streaming app talks about ad-free music by putting in-app ads by other brands in a bad light.
An ad playing in the middle of streaming is quite irritating. It is an instant turn off and we often tend to skip it. Now, here’s an ad that disses such interruptions caused by ads of other brands while streaming music.
Yes, Spotify’s latest film ‘All Music. No Ads.’ is an anti-advertising ad.
The 30-second-long film shows a series of ads – for a toothpaste brand (Bass Rani Toothpaste), a detergent brand (Akkad Bakkad Powder) and a body soap brand (Raja Baja Soap) – each promising ‘100 per cent music, zero ad breaks’. The film highlights Spotify’s premium service available at Rs 119 per month that allows users to play ad-free music.
Conceptualised by advertising company Leo Burnett, the ad was released on social media on September 11, 2020.
Additionally, last week, Spotify also released a new film featuring actors Anil Kapoor and Yashaswini Dayama, as a part of its ‘Sunte Ja’ campaign.
In the ad, shot in a party set up, Kapoor (Guptaji) is seen boasting about his ‘personal collection’ of songs being played at an in-house party. The conversation is interrupted by his on-screen daughter, played by Dayama, who reveals that it is the ‘Party’ playlist of Spotify.
In a similar dad-daughter duo ad released a week back as a part of the same campaign, Guptaji asks his daughter to upload ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Dil Bechara’ and ‘Dilbaro’ love songs on his phone. But, she tells him that all these songs are already (present) on his phone.
She explains to him that all he has to do is download the Spotify app, search for the 'Romance' playlist, and he'll find the songs.
The 'Sunte Ja' campaign can be traced to 2019 when Spotify had roped in Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar to promote the varied and irresistible playlists on the Swedish music streaming giant's app.