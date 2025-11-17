In an age of micro-dramas, WhatsApp drops a nine-minute pookie film

WhatsApp’s most ambitious film for rural India is also one of its most tender.

Conceptualised by ad agency Fundamental and set in north-central Madhya Pradesh, Baatan Hi Baatan Mein draws from the lives of millions of migrant workers who spend most of the year away from their families, for whom staying connected is never straightforward. Distance, patchy networks, and awkward work hours turn affection into logistics.

Aasha and Manoj know this well. Newly married yet almost strangers, they are separated by his work and by the lack of privacy in her new home. In this fragile space between longing and routine, WhatsApp’s Voice and Video Notes slip in as both cupid and confidant, stitching together a bond that begins as shy exchanges and slowly becomes a relationship.

Launching first in Madhya Pradesh, Baatan Hi Baatan Mein will be screened across semi-rural and rural single-screen cinemas. Travelling cinemas will ferry the film to more than 240 villages and hamlets for community viewings. It will also be available as a short film on platforms such as Zee5 and JioHotstar.

The roll-out continues with a series of educational short films and text-free Ambient User Guides designed specifically for rural audiences, crafted to be understood even without reading.

Travelling Cinema screening the ad film

Reflecting on the campaign, Neeraj Kanitkar, Co-Founder of Fundamental, says, “For the campaign idea, we arrived at the strategy of pebbling – voice and video notes as simple acts of love whose sum is greater than the parts themselves.”

He adds, “Given the sharp focus on rural India, we knew we needed something audacious yet deeply human. Just an ad wouldn’t do. So, we led with a sweeping long-format story with protagonists the audience could see themselves in.”

“Then, of course, Amit Sharma came on board, sprinkled his magic on the script, found the amazing quarry that helped situate the film geographically, and a dialect coach lent the script its flavour. And thus Baatan Hi Baatan Mein was born. We cannot wait for people to experience it in single-screen theatres and via travelling cinemas in remote locations.”

Director Amit Sharma adds, “From the very first narration, I wanted to treat this script with a cinematic lens. It has complex emotions that deserve a wide canvas and cultural authenticity.”

“Because it isn’t just Aasha and Manoj’s story – it’s a story that plays out across millions of Indian households. The leads, Rrama Sharma and Rajkishore Sahoo, truly became the Aasha and Manoj this narrative needed. I’m delighted the film is being distributed in such a distinctive way. It’s a story that deserves to be seen by as many people as possible.”