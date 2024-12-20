In Cadbury's new ad even heist can wait for Bournville bliss

Cadbury Bournville, under Mondelez India, has launched its latest campaign, "Don’t Rush It", urging consumers to slow down and savour the present moment. The campaign focuses on encouraging people to appreciate the taste of Bournville intense dark chocolate. As shown in the digital film, the product is designed to be enjoyed slowly and mindfully.

Advertisment

Cadbury Bournville positions itself as premium chocolate brand. Through the brand film, it emphasises the importance of savouring the moment.

Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said “With Cadbury Bournville, we believe that life’s most meaningful indulgences aren’t meant to be rushed. In a world where everything moves at a relentless pace, we want to inspire people to take a moment, be present, and truly savor the richness of their moments. This sits well with today’s discerning consumers who are looking to build a quality and balanced life. Thus, with our new campaign, Don’t Rush It, we’re turning Bournville into an enabler of slow down moments and encouraging consumers to experience a deeper connection with oneself—one pip at a time. After all, the most memorable moments are the ones that are unrushed.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, adds “When you think of some of the most unique and witty advertising, Bournville definitely features at the top. We wanted to take it a notch up with this new campaign while maintaining the premium, international imagery that Bournville is known for. We wanted Bournville to make Dark chocolate desirable in India, which is predominantly a milk chocolate market. The film is a perfect mix of high-octane thriller with a humorous twist that dramatises the fact that Bournville’s Intense taste is best savoured bit by bit and therefore can’t be rushed."