In its latest campaign, MobiKwik asks users to ‘Spend Now Pay Later’

“Since we are building the BNPL category in India, we have to take one step at a time. The Hinglish ad is made for the key geographies, where most of our target group (TG) resides. At the same time, we did not want to alienate other markets. So, we took a middle path of dubbing the current film into regional languages to get a sense of the market response. If it shows a positive result, we are happy to go the regional route,” said Taku.