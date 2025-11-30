In the dunes, Shah Rukh Khan fronts D’YAVOL X’s eyewear debut

D’YAVOL X, a luxury streetwear brand, founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh, has launched its first luxury eyewear line with a campaign film titled Step Into The Light, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The collection will be released globally online on 30 November 2025.

Set in a stark desert landscape, the film follows Khan as he walks across a dune and uncovers a buried frame revealed by shifting sand. The sequence becomes the first reveal of the D’YAVOL X sunglasses. He examines the frame before wearing it, after which the camera pulls back to show an oversized pair of sunglasses standing in the middle of the dunes.

Commenting on the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Eyewear has always been more than a style statement for me it shapes how I express myself, and how I see the world. Creating our first collection of sunglasses has been both exhilarating and deeply creative. Watching it grow from inspired sketches into beautifully crafted pieces has been incredibly fulfilling.”

Aryan Khan, who directed the campaign, said, “The idea was to build a visual metaphor for what D’YAVOL X stands for creative scale, precision, and a touch or irreverence. The desert felt like the perfect canvas, vast and unforgiving. And despite the awe inspiring scale of the surroundings the brand stands bigger and taller than ever.”

The collection will be available exclusively on the brand’s website and has been produced in limited batches.