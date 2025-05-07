InCred launches new campaign with Shreyas Iyer for finance insights

InCred has launched its new brand campaign, ‘Ask InCred’, featuring cricketer Shreyas Iyer as brand ambassador. InCred's 'Ask InCred' campaign aims to position the brand as a reliable source of financial knowledge. The campaign features videos and podcasts covering topics such as credit education, financial planning, investments, market trends, and economic insights.

For the youth in particular, the channel also brings experts across functions to demystify careers in finance.

Bhupinder Singh, founder and group CEO - InCred, said, “At InCred, empowering customers through financial knowledge is core to our mission. Today’s consumers don’t just choose financial products — they align with the values and credibility of the brand behind them. With this campaign, we’re focused on earning that trust every day. And who better to represent us than Shreyas — a symbol of confidence, consistency, and connect — both on and off the field.”

Speaking on the announcement, Radhika Zingade, group head - marketing at InCred, said, “In India, where over 500 million people actively consume video content, educational videos have emerged as a preferred medium for financial literacy - especially among first-time borrowers, investors and young earners. ‘Ask InCred’ is just the beginning of our efforts in this direction. We're setting the stage for what the brand will stand for in the years ahead.”

The film featuring Shreyas Iyer has been conceptualised by Irani Movietone.