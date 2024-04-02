InCred Money launches #InvestConfidentlyinFDs campaign with Rahul Dravid

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
InCred Money, the retail wealth-tech arm of the InCred Group, has unveiled a new campaign featuring legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid. The campaign, aptly titled #InvestConfidentlyinFDs, solidifies InCred Money’s connection with its customers, emphasising the values of integrity and performance that Dravid exemplifies and has made him India's ‘Mr. Dependable’ over the years.
The campaign, conceptualised by Xebec Communications, captures the essence of why investing in Fixed Deposits through InCred Money is the ideal choice, resonating with the brand's values and commitment to its customers. The campaign focuses on the opportunity offered by the Fixed Deposits on InCred Money’s platform which offers a blend of ‘High Returns’ and ‘Stability’. Whether planning for the future, a significant purchase, or simply looking to grow wealth, the platform offers the perfect solution.
Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, "Rahul Dravid has a strong resonance with the Indian audience, driven by his illustrious career and admirable qualities. We are excited to have him as the face of our latest campaign, #InvestConfidentlyinFDs, and look forward to a more fulfilling association."
"Rahul Dravid has always been synonymous with dependability and solidity, so when we were to work with him for InCred Money’s FD campaign, the first thought was to do something predictably serious. However, we decided that it would be interesting to project him in a lighter, funnier and more relatable manner. The idea was to make people smile while creating a lasting impact for the category and brand," quips Savita Nair, creative head, Xebec Communications.
InCred Money's newest offering of Fixed Deposits (FDs) on its platform is in collaboration with RBI-regulated Scheduled Commercial Banks, including Small Finance Banks (SFBs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). Investors will be able to invest easily in multiple Fixed Deposits via the InCred Money app, which is available for download on the Android and iOS app stores.
The campaign aims to enhance its brand image and reinforce its commitment to providing financial solutions to its customers, by targeting both digital and BTL platforms.