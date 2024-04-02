InCred Money launches #InvestConfidentlyinFDs campaign with Rahul Dravid

"Rahul Dravid has always been synonymous with dependability and solidity, so when we were to work with him for InCred Money’s FD campaign, the first thought was to do something predictably serious. However, we decided that it would be interesting to project him in a lighter, funnier and more relatable manner. The idea was to make people smile while creating a lasting impact for the category and brand," quips Savita Nair, creative head, Xebec Communications.