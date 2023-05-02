Indeed's latest campaign '#LetJobsFindYou' promises to bring jobs to the job seeker effortlessly

Conceptualized and created by DDB Mudra the ad campaign is directed by multi-award-winning Director Vivek Kakkad
Indeed, the jobs site has unveiled a new creative campaign that connects job seekers with relevant work opportunities, seamlessly. The campaign seeks to garner the attention of new prospects and introduce the brand to them through targeted advertisements that meet their requirements. With the new creatives that are built on the theme of "Let Jobs Find You", Indeed’s goal is to continue to create awareness among all job seekers while strengthening the brand’s connection with its audience through messaging that strongly ties back to its mission of ‘helping people get jobs’.
The ad campaign goes live across the country in multiple local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
The creatives feature two advertisements - One tells the story of a young girl in an office set up trying to print out her resume when she is surprised by a large blue balloon that has a job offer from a recruiter who spotted her on Indeed. She pops the balloon because the salary does not meet her expectations but immediately gets a second balloon with a better offer.
The second ad also follows the same tone, depicting a food delivery executive having just completed an order and is startled by a balloon that offers him a job. He too pops the balloon and then receives another offer for a job with greater benefits. These ads depict scenarios of jobseekers being offered jobs that are the correct fit for their roles and skillsets, highlighting that the right jobs find jobseekers on Indeed’s platform.
The concept pulls from the insight that India’s jobs landscape is vast and more often than not, job seekers choose jobs that are not suitable for them due to a lack of information and awareness. Through this campaign, Indeed promises to bring the right jobs to the jobseekers, instead of the other way around.
“Indeed has always been an advocate for job seekers, and we continue to work towards our mission of helping people find the right job for themselves. Many job seekers in India today consider Indeed as their go-to job resource and it is a testament to how Indeed helps make opportunities find them, instead of the other way around.”
“Having observed the Indian labour market scenario for close to more than a decade, we strongly understand the unique perspective and requirements of Indian job seekers, and offer customised solutions to help India get to work,” said Nishita Lalvani, Director, Indeed India and SEA.
Conceptualized and created by DDB Mudra the ad campaign is directed by multi-award-winning Director Vivek Kakkad who has developed notable campaigns for the likes of Cadbury, Dove and Levis. The ad films are live on Jio Cinema during the current sporting season.