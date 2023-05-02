Indeed's latest campaign '#LetJobsFindYou' promises to bring jobs to the job seeker effortlessly

Indeed, the jobs site has unveiled a new creative campaign that connects job seekers with relevant work opportunities, seamlessly. The campaign seeks to garner the attention of new prospects and introduce the brand to them through targeted advertisements that meet their requirements. With the new creatives that are built on the theme of "Let Jobs Find You", Indeed’s goal is to continue to create awareness among all job seekers while strengthening the brand’s connection with its audience through messaging that strongly ties back to its mission of ‘helping people get jobs’.