India brings home a Silver and a Bronze at WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2022

The Script Room and DDB Mudra Mumbai picked up metals for their work.
Indian agencies The Script Room and DDB Mudra Mumbai both won metals at the 2022 edition of the WARC Awards of Effectiveness. DDB Mudra won a Bronze in the business-to-business category for its entry ‘Social Commerce says Namaste’ for its client Meesho.
Hospitality technology platform, OYO, bagged a Silver in Sustained Growth Category. The company has been recognized for their marketing campaign ‘Come To OYO’.
Overall, six Grand Prix, two Grand Prix for Good, seven Gold, eight Silver and 13 Bronze accolades have been presented this year. Commenting on the overall results, Chiara Manco, Commissioning Editor, Case Studies, WARC, says: “We thank our juries who have worked tirelessly and congratulate all the winners on their achievements in building business success.The winners of this year’s awards have produced an outstanding collection of work setting a new benchmark for effectiveness.”