“India doesn’t travel in four-wheelers, it travels in two or three-wheelers”: Uber India’s Ameya Velankar

Pal explains, “The aim was to tell the users that just because it’s Uber, doesn’t mean that it’s expensive. The perception is that Uber, as a brand, is a bit premium and offers cab service. Even if people are aware that Uber offers two and three-wheeler services, they still assume that it must be expensive. The task was to tell them that it costs just Rs 19 for four kilometres when you book an Uber Moto. Plus, the rider also beats traffic in the process.”