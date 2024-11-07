India Gate Basmati Rice launches new campaign in Maharashtra

KRBL, the parent company of India Gate Basmati Rice, has launched the ‘Swaad Samriddhi Ka’ campaign in Maharashtra to strengthen its market presence. The campaign aims to connect with the cultural values of Maharashtra, a key market for the basmati rice category, which contributes around 13% to the segment.

The 'Swaad Samriddhi Ka' campaign by India Gate Basmati Rice highlights the importance of family and prosperity. It shows a husband missing dinner due to work, while his wife surprises him at his factory with his favourite meal, Varan Bhaat. To ensure the campaign reaches the hearts of Maharashtrian families, India Gate Foods has crafted a culturally relevant creative film and is targeting multiple regions including Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, and Satara. Additionally, the campaign will be amplified on digital platforms, particularly YouTube.

"With India Gate Basmati Rice already being a market leader across India, we see Maharashtra as an essential region to fuel our growth. Maharashtra’s consumers are incredibly hardworking and dedicated to building prosperity for their families, a sentiment we deeply resonate with.

Through our expanded portfolio and this heartfelt campaign, we aim to not only increase our brand’s familiarity but also nurture a deep-rooted connection with the families," says Kunal Sharma, AVP-marketing, MT&E-commerce, KRBL.