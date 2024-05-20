India Gate Foods and Vidya Balan collaborate on a voting awareness campaign, urging people to vote

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
India Gate Foods announces its collaboration with esteemed actress Vidya Balan for the Phase-5 of its on-going Elections campaign, "Apne Vote Se No Compromise."
This campaign aims to elevate societal awareness and encourage civic engagement. India Gate Foods, in its commitment to social responsibility, joined hands with personalities representing diverse spheres of society such as Tisca Chopra, Baba Sehgal, Gaurav Gera, Bhagyashree, Dalip Tahil and Shubham Gaur, to underscores the importance of voting as a cornerstone of responsible citizenship.
The campaign's message, "Pehle Matdaan, Phir Araam" (Vote First, Relax Later), seeks to transform the perception of Election Day from a mere holiday to a day of significant civic duty.
Vidya Balan expressed her enthusiasm stating "I'm happy to be associated with this vital message, emphasising the importance of exercising one's right to vote. Being a firm believer of it, I'm glad to collaborate with India Gate Foods to help spread this crucial message to the public: 'Apne Vote Se No Compromise'."
The message of this campaign resonates deeply with India Gate Food’s ethos of quality, integrity, and responsibility. India Gate urges citizens to make 'No Compromise' with their vote, emphasising the pivotal role every individual plays in shaping the nation's future. By instilling a sense of civic duty and encouraging active participation in the electoral process, India Gate Basmati Rice endeavors to foster a culture of responsible citizenship.
Mitika Malhotra, head of digital marketing and corporate communication at KRBL (India business), stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside such esteemed personalities who share our commitment to social change. Through 'Apne Vote Se No Compromise', we aim to spark a significant shift in societal attitudes towards elections, empowering citizens to realize their vote’s influence in shaping the nation’s destiny."
As India’s Basmati rice brand, India Gate Foods takes pride in leveraging its platform to drive positive change and contribute to the nation's progress. With this campaign, India Gate Foods reaffirms its dedication to fostering a more engaged, responsible, and participative democracy.