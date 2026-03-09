India Gate launches #NotYourBiryani campaign on Women’s Day

India Gate Basmati Rice has launched a campaign titled #NotYourBiryani on International Women’s Day, focusing on the use of food-related words to describe women in everyday conversations.

The campaign centres on a visual called the #NotYourBiryani menu card. Designed like a restaurant menu, it places words such as 'hot', 'spicy', and 'sizzling' back in a culinary context. The idea is to highlight how these terms, originally used to describe food, are frequently used to comment on women.

The campaign is being amplified online through creators including Nayab Midha, Ayesha Khan, and Harshita Gupta, along with several nano influencers who are sharing personal stories using the hashtag #NotYourBiryani.

The initiative also includes a Vox Pop activity to capture public reactions and conversations around the theme. Offline, the campaign is supported through outdoor billboards.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Sharma, vice president – Marketing and Organised Trade, KRBL, said: “As a trusted kitchen staples partner of India, we recognise the central role that women play in shaping the community and culture, and how connection to food is woven into the social fabric of the country. At India Gate, this belief is reflected in our core philosophy, the Taste of Indian Values, which celebrates respect, dignity, and the cultural principles that bind households together. With #NotYourBiryani, we wanted to gently but firmly put certain words back where they belong. The idea is not to shame, but to spark reflection. Respect begins with everyday language, and as a household brand, we believe it is our responsibility to use our voice to challenge what has been normalised for far too long.”

The campaign concludes with the line: “She’s a woman, not your biryani.”