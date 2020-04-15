India has 86 shortlists at The One Show awards 2020...

FCB India leads the way with 38 shortlists, winners will be announced in May, 2020.
The One Show awards 2020 has announced its shortlists and Indian agencies have scored 86 of them with FCB India at the top of the pile with 38 shortlists.
Out of its 38 shortlists, 25 belonged to 'The Punishing Signal' done for Mumbai Police, 11 entries went to The Times of India's 'Out and Proud Classified' and The Millenium School's 'The Open Door Project' bagged two shortlists.
Following FCB India was Dentsu Webchutney and Ogilvy with seven shortlists each.
Dentsu Webchutney saw three shortlists for Swiggy's 'Voice of Hunger' and two shortlists each for Flipkart Internet's 'Flipkart Hagglebot' and Trigger Happy Entertainment's 'Code Name: Uri'.
Ogilvy's 'The Legacy Project' for Pernod Ricard nabbed three shortlists. It also had a shortlist each for 'I Will Wear Out Plastic' for United Nations Environment Programme, 'Unity Bar' for Mondelez India Foods, and 'Don't wash. Don't Clean. Save the Evidence' for Gordon Thomas Honeywell - Governmental Affairs.
Six shortlists went to Wunderman Thompson. Three of them went to Turtle Limited's 'The Lynching', two for Mumbai Mirror's 'Mumbai Mirrored', and one for Hindustan Unilever's 'The Soap With A Lump'.
Following the above with five shortlists each was Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra Group, and Famous Innovations.
Leo Burnett has two shortlists each for HDFC Bank Parivartan's '#STOPMITHANI' and Spotify India (There's a playlist for that, Beat of a Billion), and one for Jeep's 'Jeep Democracy'.
DDB Mudra Group has three shortlists for Khalsa Aid's 'Hashtags Don't Heal' and two for Johnson & Johnson's 'The Open Door Project'.
Famous Innovations saw two shortlists each for Doms Stationery's 'The Master Stroke' and Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary and Irai Safari's 'Avoid Humans', and one shortlist for Mumbai Press Club's 'Behind the Photograph'.
Cheil India and Taproot Dentsu have four shortlists.
Cheil India saw all its four shortlists go to Samsung's 'Now, words aren't just heard but felt.'
Taproot Dentsu has two shortlists each for Harper Collin's 'Parcel' and Free Press Journal's 'Free Initiative'.
TBWA saw two shortlists for NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute's 'One Mindful Mind'.
Carmesi saw a shortlist for its 'The Period Girl', BBDO India for P&G India's 'Sons #ShareTheLoad', McCann Worldgroup India for Mindopeners' 'Talking Cures', and GREY India for 'Breast Buffer'.
The final results will be announced in May.