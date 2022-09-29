India makes it to the top 10 of D&AD Annual's special 60th edition

As part of D&AD’s mission to stimulate creative learning as a lifelong process integral to creative practice and increase its accessibility to wider audiences, the D&AD Annual serves as the ultimate source for education and inspiration for both emerging and seasoned talent from all backgrounds. It is now published as a freely available online resource – building on the incredibly positive numbers from the last two years, which saw the digital Annual reach 130,000 people. Of these, 26,000 were young creatives, with 24% based in the UK, and 76% internationally.