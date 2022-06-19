India scores 12 more shortlists at Cannes Lions 2022, takes its tally to 17

Dentsu Webchutney, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, and VMLY&R make the cut in two Lions categories.
India has received 12 shortlists in the Health and Wellness and Radio and Audio Lions taking the country’s tally to 17. However, it was a no show in Pharma, Print and Publishing, and Outdoor categories.
Dentsu Webchutney, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, and VMLY&R received shortlists, here is the breakdown:
Health and Wellness Lions:
VMLY&R's Killer Pack for Maxx Flash
VMLY&R's The Adeli Movement for Unipads
Leo Burnett's The Missing Chapter for P&G India's Whisper (2 Shortlists)
DBB Mudra's Machine Gun Mouth for BattleGrounds Mobile India
Radio and Audio Lions
Dentsu Webchutney’s The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media (7 Shortlists)
Before today’s announcements, the Indian contingent’s tally stood at five shortlists from three categories.
VMLY&R had scored two shortlists for the Killer Pack for Maxx Flash in the Innovation Lions and the Adeli for Unipads in the Glass: Lion for Change.
BBDO India too nabbed a shortlist in the Glass Lions for the When we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad (Integrated) campaign it did for P&G India’s Ariel.
The Titanium Lions revealed shortlists Ogilvy India’s Shahrukh-My ad for Cadbury Celebrations and Dentsu Webchutney’s The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will go from 20-24 June 2022.
Cover image courtesy: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, Getty Images.