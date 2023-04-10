India scores 133 shortlists at The One Show 2023

Ogilvy and Leo Burnett lead with 68 ad 33 shortlisted entries respectively.
WPP’s Ogilvy India and Publicis’ Leo Burnett lead India’s 133 shortlists at The One Show 2023. They scored 68 and 33 shortlisted entries respectively. DDB Mudra stands third with 11 shortlists.
Shortlisted entries will move into the second round of judging, which is taking place now. This year's finalists — entries which will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil, or Merit — will be announced later this month.
A total of 4,975 entries from 69 countries and regions are shortlisted this year. You can access the complete list here.