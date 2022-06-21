India scores 20 shortlists on day two of Cannes Lions '22, tally now at 57

Shortlists were announced across six categories on day 2 of the Cannes Lions Festival 2022.
On day 2 of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, shortlists were announced across categories. The categories that released shortlists today were Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Creative Business Transformation Lions, Creative Commerce Lions, Creative Effectiveness Lions, Creative Strategy Lions and Mobile Lions.
Indian agencies have earned a total of 20 shortlists on day two of Cannes Lions '22, tally now at 57. Ogilvy, FCB India and McCann India make the cut. VMLY&R India and Dentsu Creative were the big scorers today.
India has four shortlists in Mobile Lions category. Three to Dentsu Creative, One to Ogilvy for Five Star campaign.
India has one shortlist in Creative Business Transformation category - VMLY&R Commerce for Smart Fill for client Unilever.
The Brand Experience and Activation category saw the maximum number of shortlists - 10. Dentsu has three, FCB has three, Ogilvy has two, VMLY&R Commerce has one, VMLY&R has one.
The Creative Commerce category has four Indian shortlists - three belonging to VMLY&R Commerce and one going to McCann India.
The Creative Effectiveness category has one shortlist - DDB Mudra's entry for client Stayfree.
India, unfortunately, was a no-show in the Creative Strategy Lions.