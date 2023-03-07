By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

India scores 61 wins at Spikes Asia 2023

Leo Burnett led Indias' wins followed by VMLY&R.

India has improved its Spikes Asia wins tally with 61 wins in 2023, five more than last year. Leo Burnett led Indias' wins followed by VMLY&R.

Here is the breakdown of the winners.

Brand Experience and Activation:

Gold:

VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack

Silver:

Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad

Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
VMLY&R for UNIPADS – Adeli
VMLY&R Commerce for Unilever – Smart Fill

Creative Commerce:

Bronze:
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa

Creative Data:

Gold:
Leo Burnett for MPL Sports – Billion Cheers Jersey

Silver:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad

Creative Effectiveness:
No winners from India

Design:

Silver:
DDB Mudra for the Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack

Digital Craft:

Silver:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad

Direct:

Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi, India for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat

Bronze:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi, India for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
DDB Mudra for Indeed – The Hire

Entertainment:

Bronze:
Dentsu Creative for Global Esports – The Protest Match

Film:

Gold:
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black

Silver:
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Airport
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Clinic
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Indian Stretchable Time
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black

Bronze:
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black (2)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Clinic
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Restaurant

Film Craft:

No winners from India

Glass: The Award for Change

Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
McCann Worldgroup for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa

Healthcare:

Gold:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
VMLY&R for UNIPADs - Adeli

Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Industry Craft:

Silver:
DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown

Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Innovation

Silver:
Dentsu Creative for TVS Motor Company – The Responsible Manhole

Integrated

No winners from India

Media

Gold:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh Khan – My - Ad

Silver:
FCB India for UNAIDS – UnboxMe
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD

Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Lowe Lintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing kebabs

Mobile:
No winners from India

Music:
No winners from India

Outdoor:     

Gold:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack

Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Bronze:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Lowe Lintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing kebabs

PR

Gold:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Silver:
VMLY&R for Unipads - Adeli

Bronze:
FCB India for UNIAIDS – Unbox Me

Print and Publishing

Silver:
DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown

Radio and Audio
No winners from India

Social and Influencer

Gold:
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011
DDB Mudra for MTV – Bothard
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat

Bronze:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
FCB India for UNIAIDS – Unbox Me

 Strategy & Effectiveness

Gold:
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD

Bronze:
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter

Spikes Asia