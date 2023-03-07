India scores 61 wins at Spikes Asia 2023

Leo Burnett led Indias' wins followed by VMLY&R.
India has improved its Spikes Asia wins tally with 61 wins in 2023, five more than last year. Leo Burnett led Indias' wins followed by VMLY&R.
Here is the breakdown of the winners.
Brand Experience and Activation:
Gold:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
Silver:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
VMLY&R for UNIPADS – Adeli
VMLY&R Commerce for Unilever – Smart Fill
Creative Commerce:
Bronze:
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Creative Data:
Gold:
Leo Burnett for MPL Sports – Billion Cheers Jersey
Silver:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
Creative Effectiveness:
No winners from India
Design:
Silver:
DDB Mudra for the Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
Digital Craft:
Silver:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
Direct:
Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi, India for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Bronze:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi, India for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Ogilvy for Mondelez India - Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad
DDB Mudra for Indeed – The Hire
Entertainment:
Bronze:
Dentsu Creative for Global Esports – The Protest Match
Film:
Gold:
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black
Silver:
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Airport
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Clinic
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Indian Stretchable Time
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black
Bronze:
The Womb for Truecaller – Red is the new Black (2)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Clinic
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Restaurant
Film Craft:
No winners from India
Glass: The Award for Change
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
McCann Worldgroup for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Healthcare:
Gold:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
VMLY&R for UNIPADs - Adeli
Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Industry Craft:
Silver:
DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown
Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Innovation
Silver:
Dentsu Creative for TVS Motor Company – The Responsible Manhole
Integrated
No winners from India
Media
Gold:
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh Khan – My - Ad
Silver:
FCB India for UNAIDS – UnboxMe
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD
Bronze:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Lowe Lintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing kebabs
Mobile:
No winners from India
Music:
No winners from India
Outdoor:
Gold:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
Silver:
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Bronze:
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack
McCann India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun Ka Lifafa
Lowe Lintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing kebabs
PR
Gold:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter
Silver:
VMLY&R for Unipads - Adeli
Bronze:
FCB India for UNIAIDS – Unbox Me
Print and Publishing
Silver:
DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown
Radio and Audio
No winners from India
Social and Influencer
Gold:
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011
DDB Mudra for MTV – Bothard
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
Bronze:
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat
FCB India for UNIAIDS – Unbox Me
Strategy & Effectiveness
Gold:
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD
Bronze:
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter