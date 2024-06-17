India scores eight shortlists on day one of Cannes Lions; tally now at 46

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup, Ogilvy, and FCB India score shortlists to their name.
The Indian shortlists tally at Cannes Lions 2024 stands at 46 after agencies scored eight shortlists to their name on day one of the festival.
Leo Burnett led the day with four shortlists followed by McCann Worldgroup at two. Ogilvy and FCB India have one shortlist each to their name.
Here is the breakdown.
Brand Experience & Activation
McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (Two shortlists)
Leo Burnett for P&G Whisper - Period Science for Moms (One shortlist)
Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (One shortlist)
Ogilvy for Cadbury 5 Star - Erase Valentine's Day (One shortlist)
FCB India for Stir Magazine - Untangling The Politics Of Hair (One shortlist)
Creative B2B
Zero shortlists.
Creative Data
Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (Two shortlists)