India sees 36% reduction in ad fraud rates due to increased adoption of ad verification tools: DV report

The APAC region drives the highest overall attention with an average Attention Index of 124, with India performing exactly at regional benchmark.

While brand suitability violations are declining across APAC, India experienced a 3% decrease.

In the APAC region, navigating brand safety during elections is tough, with 56% of media buyers concerned about political news cycles. Inflammatory Politics & News content doubled before the 2022 Indian Presidential election, peaking at 860% above the year-to-date average, two days before the nomination deadline.

Despite an 85% decrease in CTV Fraud Rate, CTV remains the device with the highest Fraud Rate in APAC.

Media buying is still concentrated heavily on mobile channels in APAC, which represent over 70% of total impressions for the region.