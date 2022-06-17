India sends 921 entries to Cannes Lions 2022

Entries from India are up 32% YOY with the country’s top entered Lions including Health & Wellness, Direct and Film.
India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Cannes Lions Awards this year. According to data released by the organisers, entries from India are up 32% YOY with the country’s top entered Lions including Health & Wellness, Direct and Film. In total, Cannes Lions Awards received a total of 25,464 entries from 87 countries this year.
In their first year, the Creative B2B Lions have received 415 entries, which breaks down as 269 entries into the Services category and 146 into the Products category. Entries have come from 188 companies including from: Siemens Munich; Meta São Paulo; Indeed Austin; Intuit Quickbooks London; National Australia Bank; Amadeus Madrid; LTI Mumbai; Salesforce San Francisco; CMPC Santiago; and Azgard Nine Limited Lahore. 37 countries have entered including China, Mexico, New Zealand, Sweden and UAE.
Commenting on the awards, Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “This is always such a pivotal moment for us because the work entered provides a compelling insight into the global creative marketing landscape. Over the coming days at the Festival, our juries will curate a body of work worthy of Lions and set the global benchmark that will propel us into the year ahead.”
Jury members from across the world have now convened in Cannes to judge and award world-class creativity. The winners of the Lions will be announced at evening Award Shows taking place throughout the Festival, from 20-24 June 2022.
Here's how many Indian entries were sent in each category
Brand Experience & Activation - 71
Creative B2B - 9
Creative Business Transformation - 8
Creative Commerce - 14
Creative Data - 12
Creative Effectiveness - 20
Creative Strategy - 29
Design - 37
Digital Craft - 16
Direct - 90
Entertainment - 9
Entertainment Lions For Music - 7
Entertainment Lions For Sport - 20
Film - 81
Film Craft - 36
Glass: The Lion For Change - 16
Health & Wellness - 92
Industry Craft - 13
Innovation - 4
Media - 72
Mobile - 19
Outdoor - 56
Pharma - 7
PR - 46
Print & Publishing - 22
Radio & Audio - 17
Social & Influencer - 59
Sustainable Development Goals - 28
Titanium - 11