India sweeps 50 shortlists on day three of Cannes Lions 2022, tally at 107

Dentsu Creative won four shortlists for its entry The Unfiltered History Tour. FCB India won seven shortlists in this category - four for its entries Chatpat for client SOS Children’s Villages India and three for its entry ‘Unbox Me’ for client UNAids. FCB India’s entry ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ done in association with Times of India also won a shortlist. Ogilvy Mumbai bagged a shortlist for its entry ‘Shah Run Khan - My ad’ for client Cadbury Celebrations.