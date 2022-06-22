India sweeps 50 shortlists on day three of Cannes Lions 2022, tally at 107

The agencies with the most number of shortlists were Dentsu Creative, FCB India, and Ogilvy Mumbai.
On day 3 of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, shortlists were announced across 5 categories. These categories were Creative Data Lions, Direct Lions, Media Lions, PR Lions, and Social & Influencer Lions. Dentsu Creative, FCB India, and Ogilvy Mumbai were among the top scorers of shortlists.
There were 2 shortlists in the Creative Data Lions category, 9 shortlists in the Direct Lions category, 12 shortlists in the Media Lions category, 13 shortlists in the PR Lions category and 14 shortlists in the Social and influencer Lions category. The total Shortlists on Day 3 stood at 50, raising the tally number up to 107.
In the PR Lions categories, there were 13 shortlists. FCB India Delhi and FCB Chicago won three shortlists for the entry Unbox me for client UNAids. FCB India Delhi, Kinnect Mumbai and FCB Chicago won three shortlists for entry Chatpat for client SOS Children’s Villages India. Dentsu Creative won one shortlist here for The Unfiltered History Tour for client Vice Media. VMLY&R India won three shortlists for its entry ‘Adeli’ for client Unipads.
BBDO India bagged two shortlists - for its entries relating to ‘Share the Load’ campaign for Procter & Gamble’s Ariel. Ogilvyy mumbai got one shortlist for its entry ‘NothingCoin’ for brand Cadbury 5Star.
In the Social and Influencer Lions category, there were 14 Indian shortlists in total.
Dentsu Creative won four shortlists for its entry The Unfiltered History Tour. FCB India won seven shortlists in this category - four for its entries Chatpat for client SOS Children’s Villages India and three for its entry ‘Unbox Me’ for client UNAids. FCB India’s entry ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ done in association with Times of India also won a shortlist. Ogilvy Mumbai bagged a shortlist for its entry ‘Shah Run Khan - My ad’ for client Cadbury Celebrations.
India had 12 shortlists in the Media category.
Ogilvy Mumbai bagged two shortlists for its entry titled ‘Perk Disclaimers’ for brand Cadbury Perk. FCB India’s entry ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ done in association with Times of India also won three shortlists in this category.
FCB INDIA, Delhi / KINNECT, Mumbai / FCB CHICAGO won three shortlists for its entry ‘Chatpat’ for client SOS Children’s Villages India. BBDO India won two shortlists in this category too - one for its entry titled the ‘Name Change Pack’ for P&G India’s Ariel and another for its entry ‘See Equal #ShareTheLoad’. Ogilvy Mumbai bagged a shortlist for its entry ‘Shah Run Khan - My ad’ for client Cadbury Celebrations in this category as well.
Mindshare India also bagged one shortlist in this category for its work for client Sunlight Detergent titled ‘Bringing Colors Back Into the Lives of Weavers’.
In the Direct Lions category, FCB INDIA, Delhi / KINNECT, Mumbai / FCB CHICAGO won three shortlists for its entry ‘Chatpat’ for client SOS Children’s Villages India. Ogilvy’s entry ‘Shahrukh Khan - My Ad’ won two shortlists for client Cadbury Celebrations. McCann India also bagged a shortlist in this category for its entry ‘Shagun ka Lifafa’ for client Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
FCB India’s entry ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ done in association with Times of India also won two shortlists in this category. FCB India and FCB Chicago’s entry ‘Unbox Me’ for client UNAids won one shortlist.
In the Creative Data Lions category, Ogilvy Mumbai’s ‘Shahrukh Khan - My Ad’ won two shortlists