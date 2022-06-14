India to become seventh-largest ad market globally by 2025: GroupM’s TYNY Forecast

The report expects global ad spends to grow by 8.4%, excluding the impact of the US political advertising, which is expected to reach $13 billion this year. This is lower than the 9.7% it had forecasted in December 2021. The change is driven primarily by deceleration in China, which represented 20% of global advertising last year. It is now expected to grow by only 3.3% versus 10.2% predicted in December last year.