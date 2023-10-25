India Today, Jagran New Media & Meta to head IAMAI’s digital advertising council

The new leadership team will play a pivotal role in guiding DAC and its digital advertising stakeholders.
Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today Group, has been elected as the new chairperson of the Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Arun Srinivas, director & head– ad business, Meta, have been appointed as co-chairs of the DAC.
DAC under IAMAI has around 110+ active members including agencies, publishers, affiliates, adtech and martech companies. It engages with more than 500 brands, 250 agencies and 100 publishers through various conferences, roundtables, and offsites.
The new team will be overseeing and supporting the three task force groups viz. unified standard measurement, cookie less future and affiliate best practices.
Additionally, they will continue to interact regularly with the ministry of information & broadcasting, ensuring that the interests and concerns of the digital advertising community are effectively represented in regulatory discussions and decision-making processes.