India wins 37 Statues at London International Awards 2022

Collette Douaihy, global chief creative officer at Dentsu Health and LIA Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical – Craft Jury President, stated, “We have the "Unwearable Collection'' - a phenomenal piece of craft. This is a piece that the jury felt that it pushed craft to a new level. There are similar ideas out there in the space, but not as well-crafted to that level.” She went on to say "Little Sugar" won for Health & Wellness – Craft. It talks about sugar being disguised in different ways. This campaign is well crafted from the copywriting to the illustration to the typography. It took several golds and this piece will probably go on a global roadshow, which talks about the importance and the diversity of the piece.