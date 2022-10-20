India wins 37 Statues at London International Awards 2022

Ogilvy India also won the Integration Grand LIA for Cadbury Celebrations work titled "Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad".
London International Awards (LIA), one of the world’s most prestigious Global Award Shows, continuing its tradition of a total focus on creativity is pleased to reveal its 2022 Winners from across 27 disciplines. In total, 21 Grand LIAs, 733 Gold, Silver and Bronze states were awarded at the 2022 London International Awards.
India fared well, picking up 37 Statues including a Grand LIA. The Integration Grand LIA was awarded to Ogilvy India, Mumbai. Ogilvy India, Mumbai was awarded the Integration Grand LIA for Cadbury Celebrations titled “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad”. This entry also won five Gold, four Silver and three Bronze LIAs.
Shahrukh Khan My Ad: https://youtu.be/5WECsbqAQSk
Ogilvy India won another Gold for its entry 'Perk Disclaimers' in the category Innovative Use of Online Film. India picks up a 37 Statues including a Grand LIA.
Perk Disclaimers: https://youtu.be/mylmswsHjrU
VMLY&R Commerce, Mumbai picked up two Gold LIAs for its entry 'Smart Fill' for client Hindustan Unilever - one LIA was in the Creativity in Commerce category and the other was in the Sustainability category. Meanwhile VMLY&R Mumbai won a Gold LIA in the Product Design category for its entry for client Maxx Flash titled 'The Killer Pack'.
Smart fill: https://youtu.be/zexbfqTRtVk
Killer Pack: https://youtu.be/ZHxyR9Qjnm0
Early Man Films also won a Gold in the Music and Sound category for its entry 'Machine-Gun Mouth'.
Machine gun mouth: https://youtu.be/-TB0b3qDRro
Created for Creatives, LIA has the highest caliber of jurors from across the planet. All rounds of judging were done onsite in Las Vegas over nine days. Our judging process has no pre-judging. Each juror sees every piece of work in their respective Categories. Each jury, along with their President, convened in their judging room to discuss and debate thoroughly before deciding on the Winners. This ensures that all work was judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.
Collette Douaihy, global chief creative officer at Dentsu Health and LIA Health & Wellness - Craft and Pharma & Medical – Craft Jury President, stated, “We have the "Unwearable Collection'' - a phenomenal piece of craft. This is a piece that the jury felt that it pushed craft to a new level. There are similar ideas out there in the space, but not as well-crafted to that level.” She went on to say "Little Sugar" won for Health & Wellness – Craft. It talks about sugar being disguised in different ways. This campaign is well crafted from the copywriting to the illustration to the typography. It took several golds and this piece will probably go on a global roadshow, which talks about the importance and the diversity of the piece.
Mark Gross, co-founder & chief creative officer at Highdive and LIA Radio & Audio and Podcast Jury President commented, “One of the pieces that stood out was from Walmart titled "Bedtime Stories". It was a great tech idea, beautiful storytelling and a way to give back to the community. And it really resonated with us."
Della Sweetman, chief business development officer executive lead, Global Creative, Strategy and Planning at FleishmanHillard and Creativity in PR Jury President, commented “One of the things that we took to heart as the inaugural Creativity in PR jury is that we need to set the standard, how the craft would be evaluated not just in this instance but from here on out. We saw some beautiful work.” On the Creativity in PR Grand LIA, she continued, “It's just a beautiful piece of work from Honduras which was the morning-after island. It was just a great symbol of a woman taking back her reproductive rights, which was such a beautiful and poignant piece of work."
Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, “This has been a very exciting year for LIA. Not just because we are back onsite, but because we are seeing entries from emerging countries win Statues. It’s always heartening to see ideas from all over the world applauded by judges from different backgrounds and cultures across the globe. What better affirmation is there? Kudos to everyone who has used their talent and put in the time to make their ideas push the boundaries of creativity further. You deserve the prize!”
In total, 754 LIA statues and 230 finalists were awarded to 45 countries with the United States leading with 254 wins, followed by Germany with 81, the United Kingdom with 53 and India with 37 statue winners. This year 21 Grand LIAs were awarded.