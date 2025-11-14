IndiaFirst Life spotlights emotional relief in new campaign

IndiaFirst Life Insurance has launched a new campaign that reexamines how consumers view life insurance, presenting it not as a product tied to long-term obligations but as something that can offer immediate emotional reassurance. Developed by The Womb, the campaign positions insurance as a way to ease the weight of everyday responsibilities rather than reinforce them.

Subhankar Sengupta, chief marketing officer, IndiaFirst Life said: “As a brand, we wanted to move beyond functional narratives of protection and planning, our conversations with customers showed us that they already feel the weight of responsibilities. What they long for is relief. With this campaign, we shift the narrative from ‘reminding you to be responsible’ to ‘helping you feel unburdened’ – from ‘Do This’ to ‘Feel This.’ It’s a more empathetic, human approach to life insurance that resonates deeply in today’s world.”

The campaign reflects the realities of modern nuclear families and rising financial pressures, noting that consumers look for products that provide clarity and reassurance in uncertain environments.

Heval Patel, chief operating officer, The Womb, said: “In our multiple conversations with customers and key stakeholders we reached a certain 'inevitability of strategy'. We understood that that people are already aware of their duties — providing for their children’s education, retirement, or financial security for family. What they truly seek is the assurance of being covered and the emotional lightness that follows. The campaign translates this into a liberating narrative that captures the pivotal moment of signing up for life insurance when the protagonist finally feels the weight lift off his shoulders, instantly.”

The campaign will run across television, digital platforms, and outdoor media.