IndiaMART awards social media mandate to Art-E MediaTech

The agency will now be in charge of IndiaMart's social media strategy, influencer marketing, strategy formulation, and media buying. has awarded its social media mandate to Noida-based full stack agency, Art-E MediaTech. The partnership will be an essential step for IndiaMART in reinforcing its brand communication with its digital audience in a more strategic and effective manner.
This Social Media mandate was accorded to Art-E MediaTech in a competitive multi-agency pitch. As a leading independent digital marketing and technology consulting firm, Art-E MediaTech will now be in charge of IndiaMart's social media strategy, influencer marketing, strategy formulation, and media buying.
Dinesh Gulati, chief operating officer of IndiaMART, InterMESH said, "We are pleased to partner with Art-E MediaTechfor our social Media handles with an aim to establish a strong digital presence. This collaboration will significantly add value to IndiaMART's brand awareness & loyalty and help us connect & engage with more potential customers.
Art-E MediaTech has an excellent team that can assist IndiaMart in fulfilling its mission and vision by bridging the gap between the target audience and the brand. The team's ideals brilliantly overlap with those of IndiaMart, and thus, the collaboration is destined to produce notable results. ArtE understands how to make a brand’s voice heard and am sure that will aid us to further strengthen our positioning."
"IndiaMart pursues excellence in strengthening the businesses in the MSME sector as the company’s major objective. The brand not only shapes the future of small businesses but also drives their business values. Hence, for ArtE, the partnership with IndiaMART is a testament to our expertise in providing result-oriented communication to the leading B2B companies of India while leveraging our detailed market insights." said Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder of Art-E MediaTech.
He further added "We help brands create meaningful, long-lasting and impactful communication that drives growth for their businesses through our creative and strategical prowess. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to creating innumerable insight-led campaigns for IndiaMART driving remarkable results and achieving new levels of success in the digital space.