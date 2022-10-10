IndiaMART launched its new brand campaign, ‘IndiaMART Aur Kya!’

Speaking at the launch of the new tagline “IndiaMART Aur Kya”, Dinesh Gulati, COO, of IndiaMART said, “MSMEs have always been at the core of IndiaMART’s vision of making doing business easy. Over the years, we have witnessed the various challenges that small business owners face while establishing and running a business all by themselves. Therefore, we have evolved our offerings to provide end to end business solutions to enable small businesses at every step of their journey.