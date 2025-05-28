IndiaMART launches new campaign to highlight platform benefits

IndiaMART has launched its new campaign, Kaam Yahin Banta Hai, focusing on the platform’s key offerings such as product variety, convenience, and pricing. The campaign highlights IndiaMART’s scale and credibility, including features like 40% GST-verified sellers, over 8 million product reviews and ratings, and a 4.8 rating on the Play Store. The B2B marketplace currently serves more than 20 crore registered buyers across India.

Taking a unique approach, the campaign series features three ad films creating a fun banter between a father-son duo and how IndiaMART swoops in to save the day. The father, a seasoned businessman accustomed to traditional sourcing and trading, is shown grappling with everyday business challenges such as arranging bulk quantities at the best prices or finding reliable suppliers. On the other hand, the son, a young, tech-savvy entrepreneur, finds better options, such as IndiaMART, to meet the business requirements easily at affordable prices. Each time, he confidently places a bet with the father - stating Lagi Shart?, a relatable expression to state a confident and a playful dare, showcasing the trustworthiness of IndiaMART.

Leading the marketing vertical at IndiaMART, Dinesh Gulati, COO, stated, “At IndiaMART, our mission is to 'make doing business easy' and democratize business opportunities for all. Kaam Yahin Banta Hai campaign iterates this commitment among our customers and showcases how moving from traditional methods to digital platforms like ours can genuinely make things easier. The campaign captures the essence of what we do every day, where trust is an implicit guarantee cutting across all interactions. That is, providing access to an unmatched variety of goods at competitive prices to crores of buyers across the country, because Kaam Sach Mein IndiaMART Par Hi Banta Hai.”

The #KaamYahinBantaHai campaign was developed in collaboration with creative partner ART-E Mediatech.

Commenting on the journey, Amit Dhawan, Partner and CEO, ART-E MediaTech, stated, “The generational contrast between traditional business methods and modern digital solutions sets a perfect stage to showcase what IndiaMART truly stands for. With ‘Lagi Shart?’, we developed a campaign that serves as an authentic expression of IndiaMART’s ethos - playful yet confident, and deeply relatable to both younger entrepreneurs of today and the conventional businessmen across India.”