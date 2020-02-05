Indian ad spends estimated to grow at 10.7% in 2020: GroupM's report

Commenting on the TYNY report, Prasanth Kumar, chief executive officer – GroupM South Asia said, “We expect the global adex to grow by 5.1 per cent. The Indian media landscape is constantly evolving, will continue to witness the fastest growth of 10.7 per cent to reach Rs 91,641 crores. While we expect sustained and stable investment across media in India, Digital to garner 65% of incremental ad spends in 2020. In 2020, India faces challenges and uncertainties across sectors just like other markets. However, this also brings opportunities for brands to innovate because of which we see an evolving media stack. This will be propelled by greater use of technology and better content across media.”