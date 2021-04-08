Indian agencies bring home 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze at Adfest 2021

Taproot Dentsu's ad for Facebook's 'More Together' campaign featuring 'Pooja Didi' brought home the most awards at Adfest 2021.
Taproot Dentsu’s work for Facebook titled ‘Pooja Didi’ won a Gold in the Digital Lotus category. This ad also won a Silver in the Film Craft Lotus category as well as a Silver and a Bronze in the Film Lotus category.
The film's plot is centred on the spirit of resilience of a 28-year-old woman Pooja (Didi) and how she helps sustain as many households as possible through the hardships of the pandemic via her dairy venture. The decision to hire more personnel, even when the business is low or not doing well, comes at a great personal cost. However, as the plot unfolds, it showcases the limitless possibilities when people come together.
Speaking about the film, Avinash Pant, director – marketing, Facebook India, said, “The film is a homage to the insurmountable spirit of the people and the good they can enable by coming together. It draws inspiration from the stories of resilience and hardships people overcame by helping one another over the last few months. Through the film, our aim is to showcase the journey India has taken over the last several months to emerge stronger together.”
The Film Craft Lotus category also saw Taproot Dentu’s ‘Pooja Didi’ campaign for Facebook win a Silver and a Bronze, alongside DDB Mudra Group’s work for Disney+ Hotstar titled ‘Superheroes’ – which also bagged a Bronze. McCann Worldgroup won a Bronze for their work on Happydent titled ‘Bus’ and Kia Motors’ film titled ‘Rewind Kia’ by Isobar India, Delhi also won a Bronze in this category.