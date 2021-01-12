Indian agency ^ a t o m joins 'by The Network' group

Abhik Santara, Director and CEO ^ a t o m adds -

“When Per and I started talking, it felt as if we were reading each other's minds. His articulation of the innovative network model and the way he is leveraging the collective power of best creative talent echoed our ambition of using creativity to solve real business challenges faced by most clients and CEOs today. We started ^ a t o m last year because we did not want to be typecast in our output and wanted to express our creativity through multiple filters of modern consumer journeys. This induction helps us access the best of creative minds across the world, bring in modern data and tech solutions to India, and most importantly, leverage our creative prowess for international brands worldwide.”