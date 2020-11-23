Indian digital marketing agency BC Web Wise joins hands with MediaDonuts to expand its advertising services

To be sure, BC Web Wise will continue to offer their clients all digital marketing, social media campaigns, SEO, website development, video production and marketing, ORM and all related digital services including media planning and buying that includes performance and branding to their clients, as before. In addition, now the agency will leverage MediaDonuts’expertise, technology and global know how for their clients and deliver precisely targeted ad-tech solutions using a huge number of ad exchanges to maximise the value delivered to them. This collaboration will effectively allow the clients to experience their combined proposition of marketing talent, capabilities and experience, while leveraging the individual agency strengths.