Indian digital marketing agency BC Web Wise joins hands with MediaDonuts to expand its advertising services

BC Web Wise, India’s foremost independent digital marketing agency recently joined hands with MediaDonuts, a leading digital media and advertising technology company to provide extended services to their clients such as programmatic advertising, media planning & buying etc and have a global presence. Through this partnership, BC Web Wise, in association with MediaDonuts will support brands looking to maximize the value they derive from digital media advertising.
To be sure, BC Web Wise will continue to offer their clients all digital marketing, social media campaigns, SEO, website development, video production and marketing, ORM and all related digital services including media planning and buying that includes performance and branding to their clients, as before. In addition, now the agency will leverage MediaDonuts’expertise, technology and global know how for their clients and deliver precisely targeted ad-tech solutions using a huge number of ad exchanges to maximise the value delivered to them. This collaboration will effectively allow the clients to experience their combined proposition of marketing talent, capabilities and experience, while leveraging the individual agency strengths.
Sharing her views on this association and how it will impact the brands that the company represents, Ms. Chaaya Baradhwaaj, MD & Founder, BC Web Wise said “As an agency we have always believed in partnering with the best in class whenever needed and possible, rather than reinvent the wheel ourselves. MediaDonuts is one of the best technology driven media companies around.”
Vidhu Sagar, Managing Director, India, MediaDonuts too shared his views commenting“Our operating model has always been driven by partnering with the best digital creative agencies and in that respect, BC Web Wise remains peerless. We’re delighted to be able to meaningfully contribute to the agency’s clients and their brands’ market success through precision-driven digital media planning, buying and implementation solutions. Extremely confident that our programmatic strengths would effectively add a lot of value to the clients’ businesses.”
With experience from working with various brands with advertisers in India to generating positive feedback for the brands through digital media channels, both the agencies will provide augmented value of their services to the clients through this partnership.