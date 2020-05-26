Indian Ocean recreates the iconic 'Dhara Dhara' ad jingle

The aim was to bring back memories of the 1990s while we're all cooped up inside our homes.
If people are asked to say the word 'jalebi', a good percentage will say it just like Parzaan Dastur did all those years back, as a cute little kid in the Dhara oil ad. That's how memorable the ad and Dastur still are, and so is the 'Dhara' tune. If you play the tune now, you'll find people nodding their heads to the slow beat.
Adman Jagdish Acharya, founder-creative head, Cut The Crap was the vice president of the Mudra Group in Ahmedabad and was the brains behind this classic ad.
More than two decades later, Indian Ocean, one of India's most iconic bands, has recreated the iconic 'Dhara Dhara Shuddh Dhara' tune; it stands for purity.
The original tune came from the NDDB, or the National Dairy Development Board, that launched this brand as part of 'Operation Golden Flow', a programme aimed to curb the sale of loose oil. Dhara was India's first tetra-packaged edible oil.
Dinesh Agrawal, business head – Dhara, Mother Dairy, said, “As we spend time with family and travel back the memory lane, we want our consumers to also travel back and relive those moments with us on an emotional journey. Dhara tune has ruled our hearts then, and continues to rule now and forever. With this campaign, we want to hold our consumers in an emotional bond and stir nostalgia with the melody of the ad.”
Mixed Route Juice executed this campaign. Amrita Sharma, its creative head, says, “Indian Ocean brings back to one’s mind space the memories from a golden era, where bonds amongst people were stronger. The current situation, too, has brought all new realisation that has given family time more precedence over the rest of the things.”
Credits
Brand: Dhara
Marketing Head – Monika Tomar
Our Partner – Mixed Route Juice