Indian shortlists at Cannes Lions 2025 cross 50-mark

Ogilvy leads with 13 shortlists, followed by FCB India, Havas, and Talented.

afaqs! news bureau
Cannes Lions launches Entertainment Lions for Gaming

India will enter the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with 64 shortlists.

Ogilvy leads the pack with 13 shortlists, driven largely by its Eye Test Menu campaign for Titan. Close behind is FCB India, whose Lucky Yatra campaign for Indian Railways has secured 11 shortlists. Havas and Talented have each earned seven shortlists.

This year, India submitted 982 entries to the festival, up from 826 in 2024. The awards will be announced during the festival, which runs from June 16 to 20 in Cannes, France.

