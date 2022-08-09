Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) Global CEO Conference 2022 to focus on navigating a VUCA 2.0 World

This conference will focus on addressing the issues faced by organizations and brands with inputs from experts featuring a galaxy of Global and Indian CEOs. Some of the distinguished keynote speakers include Mr. Nitin Paranjpe, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Unilever PLC and Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Live Virtual), Mr. Raja Rajamannar, President, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare division, Mastercard (Live Virtual), and Mr. Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer, Procter & Gamble Company. Their Keynote speeches will be related to different aspects of the Conference Theme. In addition to this, the half-day conference will also feature a panel discussion by distinguished Indian CEO’s giving an Indian Perspective on the Conference theme. The half-day event is also expected to have senior management from marketing, media and creative agencies and leaders who are driving a transformational change agenda in their businesses, in attendance.