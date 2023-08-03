Indian Society of Advertisers launches media charter to promote transparent and efficient advertising practices

Tejas Apte, ISA Media Forum Head and General Manager- Media, South Asia, Unilever, added, " The ISA Media Charter outlines the priorities that all advertisers have on top of the mind. The charter focuses on creating a fair and transparent media eco-system with agencies and publishers while keeping the consumer’s interest at the heart of it. As the digital ecosystem evolves, the challenges on brand safety and viewability will get more acute and the same need to be addressed. The media charter will evolve a common minimum standard on first party data collection and usage to safeguard consumer privacy. The other important aspect of the media charter is to evolve a cross screen measurement for TV and digital.”