IndianOil launches #BeTheColour campaign ahead of Holi

IndianOil's launches a new digital topical film on Holi, conceptualised by Kinnect, a part of FCB Group India, brings out a unique perspective, showcasing how this Holi go the distance to be the colour in someone's life. #BeTheColour In a narrative that spells a cheerful journey, the film showcases how if one decides to go the distance, life rewards you with experiences that are both fulfilling and filled with a larger purpose than oneself.
Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (CC & Branding), IndianOil, said, "Our latest digital film on Holi, brought to life by Kinnect, reminds us that the festival of colours is not just about adding colour to our lives, but about going the distance to add colour to someone else's. This heart-warming narrative inspires us to strive for a larger purpose and shows us how life rewards those who do. It's a beautiful portrayal of the human spirit and a timely message for us all."
"For a brand that epitomises 'going the distance' in its products and ethos, the film captures how this simple state of mind can give spreading colour a whole new meaning. The simplicity of the storyline, the mundane chore that depicts everyday life for us, and an unexpected but rewarding experience come together to create an unforgettable celebration of the human spirit," states Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect.