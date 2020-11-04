The Glitch joins VMLY&R’s Global Network

The Glitch's senior leaders, CEO Pooja Jauhari, Co-Founder & CCO, Rohit Raj, and Co-Founder Varun Duggirala will now report into Tripti Lochan, Co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia
The Glitch, one of India’s leading independent creative agencies, has joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R. The new entity taps on the strengths of both WPP agencies, creating a stronger expanded offering through the best of technology and creative expertise.
The Glitch and VMLY&R India will continue to operate distinct brands and organisational structures while working together. This will allow clients to experience their combined proposition of marketing talent, capabilities, and experience, while maintaining the simplicity of their current communication cadence with each agency.
The integration will see The Glitch become a part of the nearly $1 billion global VMLY&R network, which employs over 7,000 people across 75+ offices across the world. These include three offices in India, based in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
The Glitch senior leaders, including CEO Pooja Jauhari, co-founder & chief creative officer, Rohit Raj, and co-founder & content chief, Varun Duggirala will now report into Tripti Lochan, co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia.
In addition, the Glitch leadership team along with VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair, will form an India leadership council to manage strategic decisions for both companies. The council will be headed by Anil Nair.