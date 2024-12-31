India's got ads, and we tell you the ones we liked

2024 was a distinctive year for advertising—marked by fake deaths, fake layoffs, and bizarre job listings. This year, we found ourselves pausing to sift through the noise, reflecting deeply on the campaigns that truly resonated. It became clear how fleeting the lifespan of most campaigns had become, with few managing to remain memorable beyond a week.

The year starkly highlighted the industry’s shift from brand-building campaigns to those designed primarily for virality and maximum buzz.

Yet, amidst the memes and stand-up comedians dominating the advertising landscape, a handful of campaigns stood out, leaving a lasting impression. Here are the ones we believe truly made their mark.

Venkata Susmita Biswas

Apple | Crush!

That Apple iPad ad which upset a majority of the internet is my favourite ad of 2024. Before you come at me, let me use this opportunity to defend the ad. Sure, I don’t play an instrument or make art. But here are all the things an iPad has replaced in my life.

Notebook/journal/planner (all are separate physical books IRL)



Writing instrument



Voice recorder (have you tried Notability)



It serves as an e-reader for newspapers and long-form articles



Travelling light but need a laptop? iPad!



Workout buddy—play videos and follow along



Binging shows on a flight? iPad!





I can go on, but let me stop here. I can only wonder how folks who have many other creative outlets might use the iPad! So far, so good, right? The ad’s primary objective was to list all the physical objects that the iPad replaces.

Not with the intention that it is the ultimate replacement for a Stradivarius or a Leica camera, but it does the job to a good degree. Is it the best screen to watch a movie? No, but is it a convenient alternative to a television? Yes.

Here comes the tricky part. The hydraulic press.

Sure, it evoked some visceral reactions, but hear me out. The latest iPad is the thinnest yet.

The hydraulic press is an apt physical metaphor for cramming several things into one wafer-thin, flat object that contains multitudes. The ad manages to convey the message about the latest product containing a wide range of features and functionalities in that thin frame.

To those who felt this ad meant to "destroy and supersede"—I would say don’t take ads literally.

Creative exaggeration is par for the course in advertising. My only grouse: Apple should have used this for the iPhone. It is compact, not thin. But it is an all-weather companion, whereas the iPad will always be the lesser alternative to the iPhone or the MacBook.

/end rant, /end review.

Benita Chacko

Ariel | Share the Load

Whenever I mention a work trip to my friendly neighbours, I’m often faced with a concerning question: “How will my husband manage?” And no, it's not the romantic yearning for the partner they are talking about. It’s more basic. How will he survive? How can an adult male take care of his roti, kapda, and makaan, in the absence of the woman at home?

This is an all-too-familiar question women across the country face when work conflicts with home. And women have often chosen home over great opportunities at work just to address this concern.

A woman’s dilemma and pain in making this choice are beautifully illustrated in Ariel’s Share the Load campaign for this year. In its ninth year, P&G’s detergent brand remains committed to its cause of equality at home.

In the TVC, Aisha informs her boss that she plans to decline a week-long training program in Singapore because her team won’t be able to manage things while she’s away.

Her reasoning holds weight. While she was ticking off tasks before a meeting, she was also on a call with her husband, explaining where he could find things at home. Aisha’s boss, who comes to her desk during the call, reassures her that her team would manage and take on responsibilities just as she does.

In this context, Aisha refers to her "team" as her husband, Shekhar, who would be in charge of their daughter, Tia, during Aisha’s trip to Singapore. When Shekhar overhears Aisha’s conversation, he’s clearly taken aback, realising exactly who this "team" is. He simply hadn’t fully grasped how his actions affected Aisha and her career.

The ad reflects the changing attitude of men toward household chores and their willingness to share the load. All it requires is for the women to be transparent about their needs and priorities.

Cheenu Agarwal

OnePlus| Paw-some Diwali

Diwali campaigns often revolve around familiar themes of family reunions, friends, and gifting—stories that warm hearts but tread a well-worn path. This year, OnePlus decided to step outside and take the road less travelled, showcasing a different kind of celebration in their campaign, Make It Special for Everyone.

By focusing on the often-overlooked world outside our homes, the brand brings attention to the spirit of giving, not just to humans but to our four-legged companions as well.

The campaign, created by OnePlus’ in-house team, follows the adventures of a family dog with a heart of gold and a mischievous streak. This furry protagonist turns into a festive Robin Hood, sneaking treats and goodies from his comfortable home to share with stray dogs on the streets.

This campaign stands out because of its refreshing take on celebrations and the emotional resonance it creates.

While I almost forgot the brand behind it, the narrative stuck with me. In the world of advertising, it appears that going to the dogs is the new winning formula. And honestly? We’re all for it!

Shane John

Pilgrim | Ganji Chudail and Birju

I enjoyed Pilgrim’s collaboration with Ganji Chudail for its imaginative and humorous approach to skincare advertising.As someone who keeps a close eye on social media to report trending stories, Ganji Chudail has become a familiar name.

The animated character, whose reels I once enjoyed during my breaks—well, not always just breaks—had a quirky storyline that was difficult to ignore. Over time, the YouTube channel that initially aimed at entertaining kids shifted gears towards brand collaborations.

From Ganji Chudail’s dramatic hair transformation to Birju’s confidence-boosting skincare glow, the campaign creatively demonstrates the benefits of Pilgrim’s products in a highly engaging and unconventional manner.

What started as a wacky cartoon character has evolved into an internet sensation—and a go-to favourite for brands. From Netflix to Swiggy Instamart, and brands such as Nykaa, Faasos, and Pilgrim, Ganji Chudail’s fan base has only grown. It’s exciting to see how marketers are leveraging this offbeat character to cater to audiences craving something fresh.

Devoshree Mukherjee

Sunfeast Mom Magic| ‘Will of Change’

The ad opens with a trigger warning that reads, "Not suitable for patriarchal minds", signalling that its content challenges traditional gender norms or societal views rooted in patriarchy.

I like the fact that the ad effectively highlights that the mindset of treating girls as paraya dhan is not limited to lower-income families. Even modern, educated families from privileged backgrounds often hold this belief, leading to the exclusion of daughters from inheritance rights.

The ad indicates that only 7% of daughters receive equal inheritance through a will. Despite fathers calling their daughters "beta" (son) as a term of affection, the ad reveals that they often overlook daughters when it comes to inheritance, giving priority to sons.

Shefali Shah, who plays a mother, stands out in the ad with her line: “Tumne toh mere papa ki yaad dila di (you have reminded me of my father).” This reflects her personal experience with the same biases as a woman and shows her resolve, as a mother, to ensure her daughter does not face the same inequality.

Ubaid Zargar

Wakefit | O neend, jaldi aana

There's something genuinely clever about how this ad takes a cultural touchpoint we all recognise and turns it into something completely unexpected.

The way the brand flipped Stree's famous O Stree Kal Aana into a plea for sleep feels both familiar and fresh—like running into an old friend who's gotten a fantastic makeover. And honestly, who hasn't felt like a twisted-neck ghost after too many sleepless nights? The relatability factor here is off the charts.

What really makes this ad stick is how it doesn't try too hard. The storytelling flows naturally, from the campfire setup to the comic timing of Chote Miyan's arrival. Is the product plug a bit too obvious? sure.

But they've woven it into a story that's actually entertaining to watch. Plus, the influencers that the ad features did a good job.

Shreyas Kulkarni

Taj Mahal Tea | Honours the late Ustad

Ogilvy’s print copy for Taj Mahal Tea, honouring the late Ustad Zakir Hussain—the brand’s most iconic ambassador—evokes sadness in me.

I am writing this the day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away, and I cannot help but brood over how the world today celebrates loudness over letting your work do all the talking. Most of the ads from 2024 were loud and pointless; they lived a rich life of two to three days.

This print work reads like an outlier—yes, read and not glance or scroll. The copy is simple and makes your mind imagine the ad again—even if you’ve not watched the ad—and the last bit makes you chuckle; it’s damn hard to make people genuinely smile; it is very telling of the skill of the copywriter.

Indifference, loudness, virality, and distribution are the four horsemen of today’s algorithm-ruled communications age. Such print work shows what we’ve lost.

With the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, Indian classical music has lost its heart and soul and his absence leaves a silence that is felt by every Indian. pic.twitter.com/5id4BZf5ci — Times Power of Print (@TimesResponse) December 19, 2024

Nisha Qureshi

Urban Company | Choti Soch

The ad challenges societal perceptions and prejudices surrounding certain professions. It specifically addresses how society views women gig workers and the impact this has on their families and communities.

The ad was strategically released around International Women’s Day. I particularly appreciated it because of its insightful message—this is an issue that many of us may have come across but often choose to ignore as it doesn't directly affect us. However, the topic was both important and timely.

Ruchika Jha

UPI | #MainMoorkhNahiHoon

The UPI Safety Awareness Campaign by NPCI, titled #MainMoorkhNahiHoon (I am not a fool), truly resonated with me. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this campaign aims to educate people about safeguarding themselves from the surge of cyber scams in India.

With cyber fraud becoming alarmingly common—scammers often impersonate government officials or bureaucrats to intimidate and accuse innocent individuals—it feels like no day passes without a new case being reported.

What makes this ad stand out is its relatability and directness. Featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, it confidently sends a message to scammers: "We’re not fools."

The narrative shows how even a street vendor can now recognise and counter fraudulent tactics used by scamsters. Whether it’s threats about bank accounts or baseless accusations like drug use, the ad asserts that these everyday heroes can use their awareness and refuse to fall for such scams.

This ad doesn’t just inform; it empowers. It’s a strong reminder to everyone—regardless of their background—that staying alert and informed is the key to beating fraudsters at their own game. For me, it’s a campaign that combines relevance, clarity, and impact perfectly.

Yash Bhatia

Zepto | Soan Papdi

I’ve always had a soft spot for Soan Papdi, but until last year, admitting it felt like a societal taboo. The iconic sweet, often passed around like a hot potato, had become the centre of meme culture, leaving fans like me hesitant to express their fondness openly.

Enter Zepto, the quick commerce platform that gave Soan Papdi a voice and a chance to reclaim its reputation. Through its ‘Make Soan Papdi Great Again’ campaign, the brand personified the sweet, imagining how it might react to the jokes about its fall from grace.

The campaign featured a film where Soan Papdi, portrayed as a character, listens to memes mocking it and reflects on its diminished status. To amplify the campaign, Zepto even created a LinkedIn profile for Soan Papdi, appointing him as the "CBO" or "Comeback Officer."

While I’m unsure if Honey Singh truly made a comeback this year, one thing is certain—Soan Papdi did.