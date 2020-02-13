India's oldest insurance brand releases 'anthem'

"LIC the nation's largest insurance company for generations now is also keeping up with the times. With a lot of international and private insurance brands in the country now, they are definitely aiming to speak to the 25-30 who would be buying insurance for the first time. Showcasing a slice of life of a typical Indian family with parents and children living together and not a nuclear family, the advertising is peppy with a young feel to cater to this primary audience, and at the same time also connects with the older generation who are made to feel inclusive, only suggesting that they are caretakers for all," he says.