India's role model Manu Bhaker celebrates historic win with KFC rolls

KFC rolls range expands with five flavours, including indian spicy veg, starting at just Rs 99.
Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker returned to India for a few days and took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a KFC Indian Spicy Veg Roll.
In an Instagram post by her brother, Manu Bhaker is seen ready to leave home with her suitcases, holding a KFC Indian Spicy Veg Roll. The new range of KFC Rolls is positioned as a convenient snack for satisfying cravings anytime, anywhere.
Manu Bhaker, said, “The last few days in India have been extremely wholesome. I have been showered with a lot of love and gratitude by everybody. But the best part was that even on this short break, I got the chance to enjoy the KFC Indian Spicy Veg Roll. Love it so much that it’s definitely going to become my go-to snack, anytime anywhere.”
Manu enjoying the KFC Indian Spicy Veg Roll got many others looking up to her as a ‘roll model’, with PV Sindhu reacting to her post on her Instagram.
Besides, Manu’s preferred Indian Spicy Veg Roll, the KFC Rolls range features 4 other exciting flavours including Thai Spicy, Korean Tangy, American Nashville and Indian Tandoori and Indian Spicy Veg starting at Rs. 99 only.