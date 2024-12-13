Indica launches CGI video for #AddColorToYourLife campaign

Indica, CavinKare’s flagship hair color brand, has launched a CGI video for its #AddColorToYourLife campaign, promoting the new Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color. The video highlights the product’s key feature of 30% less dye chemicals, offering a safe way to cover greys, with a transformation from grey to vibrant, shiny hair.

The CGI video showcases an billboard featuring a girl with long, grey hair. With every swivel of the Indica Crème Hair Color packshot, the grey hair changes color to vibrant shades of Natural Black, Dark Brown, and Burgundy.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajat Nanda, business head – personal care, CavinKare said, “We are delighted to launch a creative digital initiative for our flagship brand, Indica. The new CGI video is set to captivate new-age consumers with its striking, immersive visuals. Through this approach, we’re not just showcasing the effectiveness of our new Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color – we’re offering an exciting experience. The CGI video vividly demonstrates the product's ability to turn dull, grey hair to vibrant colored, rich satin shine locks making it impossible to look away. This powerful visual journey not only communicates the benefits of the product but also speaks directly to the modern consumer, encouraging them to experience the difference."