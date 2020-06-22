Indigo Consulting wins Maybelline New York's digital communication mandate

“We are really excited to have Indigo on board with us. They have been doing some great work across their various clients and we are confident that they will help us achieve our vision on the brand which is to become the #1 Make up brand in India. Looking at the shift that the industry is seeing right now and how dynamic things are especially on digital and ecommerce, to have a partner like Indigo, which has been one of the front runners in digital+tech, we are sure that we will see some great work and campaigns in the coming years.” said Vaidehi Vimadalal, General Manager, Maybelline India.