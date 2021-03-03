Indigo Consulting's digital marketing teams to integrate with Publicis Worldwide

Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting said, “The tremendous traction that we have got for our digital business transformation and technology practice in the last year has propelled our plan to invest disproportionately to scale this practice. We are making a choice to focus (back) on our DNA. The top ranked digital marketing practice that we had built over the last few years, hence forth being housed in PWW will continue to deliver impactful cross-platform digital marketing solutions for the composite client roster. It is a win– win for our transitioning team, PWW, and our clients.”